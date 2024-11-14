ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.35. 29,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 6,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.25% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.