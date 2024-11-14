ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $42.20. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 328,129 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

