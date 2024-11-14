Q1 Earnings Estimate for Rumble Issued By Wedbush

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rumble in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

RUM stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Rumble has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rumble by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 995.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $98,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,517,337 shares in the company, valued at $74,227,808.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,500. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

