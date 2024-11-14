Q3 EPS Forecast for HeartCore Enterprises Raised by Analyst

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 49.30% and a negative return on equity of 104.23%.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

