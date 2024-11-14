QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.11 and last traded at $93.11, with a volume of 2288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,069.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in QCR by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

