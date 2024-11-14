Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox Acquires 94,000 Shares of Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,280.00.

Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 120,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$14,460.00.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE RAK opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Rackla Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

