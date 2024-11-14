RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

