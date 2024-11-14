RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 174.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

