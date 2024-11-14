Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

