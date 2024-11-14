Regal Partners Ltd Has $19.90 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Partners Ltd cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 106,753 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

