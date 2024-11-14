Reginald Stevenson Smith Purchases 40,000 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,400.00.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

JOY stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$122.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.82. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

