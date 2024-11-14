Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RGL stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 126.40 ($1.63). 592,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 358 ($4.61). The company has a market cap of £204.88 million, a P/E ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.25.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

