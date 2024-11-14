Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

