Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $8.21. 179,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.44. Repay has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Insider Activity

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

