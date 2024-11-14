Request Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $71.47 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00005863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,584.61 or 0.99817049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00005714 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.28785522 with 768,628,882.99222994 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09908438 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,507,112.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

