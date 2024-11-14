Research Analysts Offer Predictions for INSE FY2024 Earnings

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

INSE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,032.00 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 245.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 856,386 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 97,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.