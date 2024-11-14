Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently:

  • 11/13/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $226.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/6/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $212.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2024 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/31/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $231.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/25/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/18/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/17/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/17/2024 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/10/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/9/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/7/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/7/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.55. 1,429,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 676,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,531,000 after acquiring an additional 560,808 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 308.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 57.5% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.