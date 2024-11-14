Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently:

11/13/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $226.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $212.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $231.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.55. 1,429,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $207.32.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 676,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,531,000 after acquiring an additional 560,808 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 308.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 57.5% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.