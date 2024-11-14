Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Joseph Shulman Sells 13,281 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $882,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.