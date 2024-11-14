Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 19,369 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $145,461.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,220.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.65. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 99.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 240,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

