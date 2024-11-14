RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

RMMZ stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

