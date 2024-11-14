Robert John Terry Sells 1,821 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

SWKS stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

