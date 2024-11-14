Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $5.25 to $13.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 13,521,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 10,653,604 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $18.83.
RKLB has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA
Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $104.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab USA
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.