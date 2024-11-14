ROI Financial Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

