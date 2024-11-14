ROI Financial Advisors LLC Buys 491 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $68.49 on Thursday. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

