ROI Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $210.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.98. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.