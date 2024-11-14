ROI Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.4% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Visa by 20.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $309.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.34 and a 1-year high of $312.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.17.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

