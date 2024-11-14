ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 138608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
