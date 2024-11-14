Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director William M. Hayes Sells 1,984 Shares of Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.36. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,637,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Gold by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,991,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

