Sana Biotechnology’s (SANA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of SANA opened at $2.66 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,552,000 after buying an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after buying an additional 3,917,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 380,949 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.