SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

SandRidge Energy has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 61,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,144. The company has a market capitalization of $435.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

