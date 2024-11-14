Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.53. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,134,260 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
