SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 32252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
SANUWAVE Health Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,240.00 and a beta of 1.20.
SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 13.79%.
About SANUWAVE Health
SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.
