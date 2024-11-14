SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 32252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

SANUWAVE Health Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,240.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 13.79%.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.