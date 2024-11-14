Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.5 %

SPNS stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

