Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3,538.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Novavax by 86.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 3,260,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,983. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

