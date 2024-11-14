Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 8,775 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 600,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,954. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

