Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $16.35 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $84,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 416,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $54.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

