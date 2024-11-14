Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,089. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $282.35 and a 1 year high of $392.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.94 and its 200-day moving average is $346.72.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

