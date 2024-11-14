Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,830 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Aspen Aerogels worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of ASPN stock remained flat at $15.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 634,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,553.55 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

