Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of F opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on F. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.