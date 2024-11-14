Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

