Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

