Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

