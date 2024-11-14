Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.