Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,629,000.

Shares of CRBN opened at $198.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $156.25 and a 12-month high of $200.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

