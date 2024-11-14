Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,573,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $230.00 on Thursday. SAP SE has a one year low of $146.99 and a one year high of $243.01. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

