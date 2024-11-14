Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $160.42 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

