Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 248.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.80 and its 200 day moving average is $486.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.47 and a 52 week high of $607.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,685.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.