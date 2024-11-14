Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 830.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MAA opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

