Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.7% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 44,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 961,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

