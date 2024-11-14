Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Scientific Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 74.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.58%.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.